Strasburg leaves start early with leg issue; 'nothing major'

He said he was looked at by a team doctor and had an ultrasound exam.

Strasburg threw 45 pitches and said that before the calf became problematic, his fastball and changeup felt better than they did in his initial Grapefruit League outing five days earlier.

“I didn’t really feel it at all except for that last pitch, where I kind of felt it simultaneously as I was finishing the pitch,” Strasburg said.

“I’ve had my calves cramping up on me in the past and I’ve pitched through that," he said. "This was definitely something a little different, but not something I couldn’t have pitched through if it was a bigger game, I guess.”

Opening day is April 1.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports