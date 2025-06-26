Storms in France leave 2 dead, 17 injured and cause parliament to spring a leak

PARIS (AP) — Two people were killed and 17 injured during torrential storms in France that toppled trees, flooded Paris streets and caused parliament's roof to spring a leak as the prime minister was speaking.

"Have you noticed that it was raining?” Prime Minister François Bayrou pointed out, looking up at the National Assembly's leaking domed ceiling after delivering a speech on the Middle East as a deluge fell outside, quickly inundating Paris boulevards on Wednesday evening.