Storm sweeps Germany, causing damage, delays; 2nd in sight

Clouds drift over a highway in Frankfurt, Germany, on a stormy Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Large parts of Germany are hit by a heavy storm on Thursday. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Credit: Michael Probst

Nation & World
58 minutes ago
Meteorologists warn that Germany could see more extreme weather after a storm overnight toppled trees and caused widespread delays to rail and air traffic

BERLIN (AP) — Meteorologists warned Thursday that Germany could see more extreme weather after a storm that swept across the country overnight toppled trees and caused widespread delays to rail and air traffic.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

German rail company Deutsche Bahn said it halted long-distance connections in seven northern states early Thursday. National carrier Lufthansa and other airlines also canceled several flights due to Storm Ylenia.

Germany's North Rhine-Westphalia state closed schools as a precaution, and several other states said students could stay home if they wanted.

In Bavaria, trees falling on power lines left more than 10,000 people without electricity.

Meteorologists said they measured winds speed of up to 135 kilometers per hour (84 miles per hour) in low-lying areas.

Cyclonic weather over the north Atlantic is expected to send further storms toward Europe in the coming days.

Germany's national weather service DWD predicts that Storm Zeynep will hit the country on Friday.

People wait in front of the travel desk of German railway Deutsche Bahn at Central Station in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Deutsche Bahn has suspended long-distance services in some German regions because of the weather situation. (Paul Zinken/dpa via AP)

Credit: Paul Zinken

Icelandic horses stand together at a stud farm in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Parts of Germany expect heavy storms during the next days. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Credit: Michael Probst

A young hiker struggles against strong wind on the mountain Brocken near Schierke, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Matthias Bein/dpa via AP)

Credit: Matthias Bein

The fish market with the fish auction hall is flooded in the during a storm in Hamburg, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Storm ‘Ylenia’ swept across Germany overnight, toppling trees and causing widespread delays to rail and air traffic, with meteorologists warning that further extreme weather is on the way. (Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa via AP)

Credit: Daniel Bockwoldt

Firefighters clear a street after a tree falling on the road near Dragun, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Storm ‘Ylenia’ swept across Germany overnight, toppling trees and causing widespread delays to rail and air traffic, with meteorologists warning that further extreme weather is on the way. (Photo: Jens Buettner/dpa via AP)

Credit: Jens Buettner

Firefighters clear a tree from a railway track after a storm in Dorsten, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Deutsche Bahn has suspended long-distance services in several German regions because of the storm. (Bludau Foto/dpa via AP)

Credit: Bludau Foto

The fish market with the fish auction hall is flooded in the during a storm in Hamburg, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Storm ‘Ylenia’ swept across Germany overnight, toppling trees and causing widespread delays to rail and air traffic, with meteorologists warning that further extreme weather is on the way. (Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa via AP)

Credit: Daniel Bockwoldt

