Storm secure No. 4 seed, spoil Fowles' home finale for Lynx

Fowles. who passed Brunson for first on Minnesota’s rebounds list, finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Seattle jumped out to a 30-10 lead in the first quarter and it was 45-28 at halftime. Charles scored 14 points in the first half, Loyd added 12 and Breanna Stewart had 10 points and eight rebounds. Seattle led 89-59 with three minutes left.

Stewart finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds and Briann January added 11 points for Seattle. Loyd set a franchise record with her 73rd 3-pointer of the season, passing Sue Bird’s 72 in 2016.

Minnesota's Aerial Powers scored 12 of her 18 points in the fourth quarter and Bridget Carleton added 11 points.

Seattle coach Noelle Quinn returned from the league’s health and safety protocols following a positive test for COVID-19.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Minnesota Lynx's Sylvia Fowles races off the court after warming up for the team's WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Minneapolis. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Elizabeth Flores Credit: Elizabeth Flores Combined Shape Caption Minnesota Lynx's Sylvia Fowles races off the court after warming up for the team's WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Minneapolis. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Elizabeth Flores Credit: Elizabeth Flores

Combined Shape Caption T-shirts in honor of Minnesota Lynx's Sylvia Fowles are draped on the seats before the team's WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Minneapolis. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Elizabeth Flores Credit: Elizabeth Flores Combined Shape Caption T-shirts in honor of Minnesota Lynx's Sylvia Fowles are draped on the seats before the team's WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Minneapolis. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Elizabeth Flores Credit: Elizabeth Flores

Combined Shape Caption Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird (10) is honored before the team's WNBA basketball game against the Minnesota Lynx on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Minneapolis. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Elizabeth Flores Credit: Elizabeth Flores Combined Shape Caption Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird (10) is honored before the team's WNBA basketball game against the Minnesota Lynx on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Minneapolis. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Elizabeth Flores Credit: Elizabeth Flores

Combined Shape Caption Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles (34) blocks a shot from Seattle Storm's Tina Charles during the second quarter of a WNBA basketball game Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Minneapolis. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Elizabeth Flores Credit: Elizabeth Flores Combined Shape Caption Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles (34) blocks a shot from Seattle Storm's Tina Charles during the second quarter of a WNBA basketball game Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Minneapolis. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Elizabeth Flores Credit: Elizabeth Flores

Combined Shape Caption Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles (34) battles for the ball with Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams (5) during the second quarter of a WNBA basketball game Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Minneapolis. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Elizabeth Flores Credit: Elizabeth Flores Combined Shape Caption Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles (34) battles for the ball with Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams (5) during the second quarter of a WNBA basketball game Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Minneapolis. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Elizabeth Flores Credit: Elizabeth Flores

Combined Shape Caption Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles (34) is guarded by Seattle Storm's Tina Charles, center, and Breanna Stewart (30) during the first quarter of a WNBA basketball game Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Minneapolis. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Elizabeth Flores Credit: Elizabeth Flores Combined Shape Caption Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles (34) is guarded by Seattle Storm's Tina Charles, center, and Breanna Stewart (30) during the first quarter of a WNBA basketball game Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Minneapolis. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Elizabeth Flores Credit: Elizabeth Flores

Combined Shape Caption Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve wipes away a tear on the bench during the fourth quarter of the team's WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Minneapolis. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Elizabeth Flores Credit: Elizabeth Flores Combined Shape Caption Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve wipes away a tear on the bench during the fourth quarter of the team's WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Minneapolis. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Elizabeth Flores Credit: Elizabeth Flores

Combined Shape Caption Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles cries during a tribute for her, at the team's WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Minneapolis. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Elizabeth Flores Credit: Elizabeth Flores Combined Shape Caption Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles cries during a tribute for her, at the team's WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Minneapolis. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Elizabeth Flores Credit: Elizabeth Flores

Combined Shape Caption Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowler, rear, hugs Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird (10) after a WNBA basketball game Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Minneapolis. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Elizabeth Flores Credit: Elizabeth Flores Combined Shape Caption Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowler, rear, hugs Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird (10) after a WNBA basketball game Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Minneapolis. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Elizabeth Flores Credit: Elizabeth Flores