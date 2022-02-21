Storm helps Poland hit wind energy record: 30% of power

But as the storm intensified over the weekend, destroying power lines and causing some turbines to switch off automatically for safety reasons, power levels from wind farms fell to about half of the record level, Wapinski said.

Renewable power accounts for some 25% of Poland's energy mix and is rising, especially in the wind and solar energy sectors. As a result, the role of black and brown coal is diminishing but still accounts for some 65% of Poland's energy generation.

During the recent storms, four people were reported killed in Poland and at least nine were injured, as high winds felled trees and tore off roofs.

