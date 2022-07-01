Storm heads to strike on Central America's Atlantic coast

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said that Potential Tropical Cyclone Two was finally on the cusp of becoming a tropical storm on a track for the general Nicaragua-Costa Rica border region. It was expected to cause significant flooding, with rains of up to 8 inches (about 200 millimeters), and even more in isolated places.

It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) and was centered about 315 miles (505 kilometers) east of Bluefields on Nicaragua's Atlantic coast, while moving to the west at 18 mph (30 kph).