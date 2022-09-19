journal-news logo
Storm hits southwest Japan, leaves 1 dead, another missing

A tree is broken by strong winds as a powerful typhoon hits the area in Kumamoto, southwestern Japan late Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Powerful Typhoon Nanmadol slammed ashore in southern Japan on Sunday as it pounded the region with strong winds and heavy rain, causing blackouts, paralyzing ground and air transportation and prompting the evacuation of thousands of people. (Kyodo News via AP)

A tree is broken by strong winds as a powerful typhoon hits the area in Kumamoto, southwestern Japan late Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Powerful Typhoon Nanmadol slammed ashore in southern Japan on Sunday as it pounded the region with strong winds and heavy rain, causing blackouts, paralyzing ground and air transportation and prompting the evacuation of thousands of people. (Kyodo News via AP)

Nation & World
By YURI KAGEYAMA, Associated Press
Updated 29 minutes ago
A tropical storm slammed southwestern Japan with rainfall and winds, leaving one person dead and another missing

TOKYO (AP) — A tropical storm slammed southwestern Japan with rainfall and winds Monday, leaving one person dead and another missing, as it swerved north toward Tokyo.

Residential streets were flooded with muddy water from rivers, and swathes of homes lost power after Typhoon Nanmadol made landfall in the Kyushu region Sunday then weakened to a tropical storm.

A man was found dead early Monday in his car that was sunk in water on a farm, said Yoshiharu Maeda, a city hall official in charge of disasters at Miyakonojo, Miyazaki prefecture. Separately, one person was missing after a cottage was caught in a landslide, according to a Miyazaki prefectural official.

Nanmadol has sustained winds blowing at 108 kilometers per hour (67 mph) and gusts up to 162 kilometers (100 miles) per hour, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Tens of thousands of people spent the night at gymnasiums and other facilities in a precautionary evacuation of vulnerable homes.

More than 60 people were injured, including those who fell down in the rain or were hit by shards of glass, according to Japanese media reports.

Torrential winds smashed signboards. A construction crane snapped and a window at a pachinko parlor was shattered in Kagoshima city, southwestern Japan.

Bullet trains and airlines suspended service. Warnings were issued about landslides and swelling rivers. Convenience store chains and delivery services temporarily shuttered in southwestern Japan, while some highways were closed and people had some problems with cell phone connections.

The storm is forecast to continue dumping rain on its northeasterly path over Japan’s main island of Honshu, before moving over Tokyo and then northeastern Japan.

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Workers clear debris broken by strong winds as a powerful typhoon hits the area in Kumamoto, southwestern Japan, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. Powerful Typhoon Nanmadol slammed ashore in southern Japan on Sunday as it pounded the region with strong winds and heavy rain, causing blackouts, paralyzing ground and air transportation and prompting the evacuation of thousands of people. (Kyodo News via AP)

Workers clear debris broken by strong winds as a powerful typhoon hits the area in Kumamoto, southwestern Japan, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. Powerful Typhoon Nanmadol slammed ashore in southern Japan on Sunday as it pounded the region with strong winds and heavy rain, causing blackouts, paralyzing ground and air transportation and prompting the evacuation of thousands of people. (Kyodo News via AP)

The swollen Kuma River is seen after heavy rains in Kuma village, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan as a powerful typhoon hits the area on Monday Sept. 19, 2022. Powerful Typhoon Nanmadol slammed ashore in southern Japan on Sunday as it pounded the region with strong winds and heavy rain, causing blackouts, paralyzing ground and air transportation and prompting the evacuation of thousands of people. (Kyodo News via AP)

The swollen Kuma River is seen after heavy rains in Kuma village, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan as a powerful typhoon hits the area on Monday Sept. 19, 2022. Powerful Typhoon Nanmadol slammed ashore in southern Japan on Sunday as it pounded the region with strong winds and heavy rain, causing blackouts, paralyzing ground and air transportation and prompting the evacuation of thousands of people. (Kyodo News via AP)

The swollen Kuma River is seen after heavy rains in Kuma village, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan as a powerful typhoon hits the area on Monday Sept. 19, 2022. Powerful Typhoon Nanmadol slammed ashore in southern Japan on Sunday as it pounded the region with strong winds and heavy rain, causing blackouts, paralyzing ground and air transportation and prompting the evacuation of thousands of people. (Kyodo News via AP)

High waves hit the shore in Miyazaki, southern Japan, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, as a powerful typhoon approaching southern Japan on Sunday lashed the region with strong winds and heavy rain.(Kyodo News via AP)

High waves hit the shore in Miyazaki, southern Japan, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, as a powerful typhoon approaching southern Japan on Sunday lashed the region with strong winds and heavy rain.(Kyodo News via AP)

High waves hit the shore in Miyazaki, southern Japan, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, as a powerful typhoon approaching southern Japan on Sunday lashed the region with strong winds and heavy rain.(Kyodo News via AP)

High waves hit the breakwater at a port in Aki, Kochi prefecture, southern Japan, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, as a powerful typhoon approaching southern Japan on Sunday lashed the region with strong winds and heavy rain.(Kyodo News via AP)

High waves hit the breakwater at a port in Aki, Kochi prefecture, southern Japan, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, as a powerful typhoon approaching southern Japan on Sunday lashed the region with strong winds and heavy rain.(Kyodo News via AP)

High waves hit the breakwater at a port in Aki, Kochi prefecture, southern Japan, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, as a powerful typhoon approaching southern Japan on Sunday lashed the region with strong winds and heavy rain.(Kyodo News via AP)

A man makes his way through the heavy rain caused by a powerful typhoon in Kagoshima, southern Japan, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (Kyodo News via AP)

A man makes his way through the heavy rain caused by a powerful typhoon in Kagoshima, southern Japan, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (Kyodo News via AP)

A man makes his way through the heavy rain caused by a powerful typhoon in Kagoshima, southern Japan, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (Kyodo News via AP)

People make their way through the strong wind and rain in Kagoshima, southern Japan, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, as a powerful typhoon pounded southern Japan. (Kyodo News via AP)

People make their way through the strong wind and rain in Kagoshima, southern Japan, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, as a powerful typhoon pounded southern Japan. (Kyodo News via AP)

People make their way through the strong wind and rain in Kagoshima, southern Japan, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, as a powerful typhoon pounded southern Japan. (Kyodo News via AP)

A woman makes her way through the strong wind and rain in Miyazaki, southern Japan, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, as a powerful typhoon pounded southern Japan. (Kyodo News via AP)

A woman makes her way through the strong wind and rain in Miyazaki, southern Japan, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, as a powerful typhoon pounded southern Japan. (Kyodo News via AP)

A woman makes her way through the strong wind and rain in Miyazaki, southern Japan, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, as a powerful typhoon pounded southern Japan. (Kyodo News via AP)

A woman makes her way through the strong wind and rain in Miyazaki, southern Japan, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, as a powerful typhoon pounded southern Japan. (Kyodo News via AP)

A woman makes her way through the strong wind and rain in Miyazaki, southern Japan, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, as a powerful typhoon pounded southern Japan. (Kyodo News via AP)

A woman makes her way through the strong wind and rain in Miyazaki, southern Japan, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, as a powerful typhoon pounded southern Japan. (Kyodo News via AP)

This Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 satellite image released by NASA shows Typhoon Nanmadol, which is approaching southwest Japan. (NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS) via AP)

This Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 satellite image released by NASA shows Typhoon Nanmadol, which is approaching southwest Japan. (NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS) via AP)

This Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 satellite image released by NASA shows Typhoon Nanmadol, which is approaching southwest Japan. (NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS) via AP)

