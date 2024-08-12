Storm dumps intense rainfall on northern Japan, sending some people to shelters

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said no damage or injuries were reported so far, but authorities have cautioned about the risks of flooding and mudslides and advised 170,000 residents in Iwate and neighboring Aomori and Miyagi prefectures to go to shelters.

Up to 46 centimeters (18 inches) of rain has fallen over the past two days in the Iwate city of Kuji, and up to 25 centimeters (9.8 inches) more rain is forecast through Tuesday morning.

Footage on NHK public television showed pedestrians walking by a swollen river as muddy water gushed down in the town of Iwaizumi, where nine people died at a riverside nursing home in flooding caused by a typhoon in 2016. This storm is the first to make landfall in the Tohoku region since the 2016 typhoon.

A woman who was at a Iwaizumi shelter told NHK that she came early as she learned a lesson from the last typhoon, which destroyed her house.

The storm was affecting travel during the Obon holiday period in which people commemorate their ancestors. A number of local trains were suspended, and domestic flights at several area airports have been suspended or delayed.