Stoltenberg to become Norway's next central bank governor

Stoltenberg has been praised for steering NATO through a difficult period under the Trump administration, when the U.S. threatened not to come to the aid of member countries that weren’t spending enough on defense.

Finance Minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum said he wanted to find “the best central bank governor for Norway, and I am confident that it is Jens Stoltenberg.”

“The combination of financial background, understanding of society and a management experience few in Norway have, makes him very suitable as top manager of Norges Bank,” he said in a statement.

He added that deputy governor Ida Wolden Bache will be the interim governor until Stoltenberg can take over.

Olsen said in a separate statement that Stoltenberg is “a committed and skilled economist,” and that the bank would be “in safe hands” with Wolden Bache.