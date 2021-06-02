Stolen Confederate chair monument back in place -- with glue

“He did it,” Jackson said.

Placed at Live Oak Cemetery in 1893 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, the chair vanished from its base earlier this year in Selma, a city widely known as the site of civil rights protests in the 1960s.

An email purporting to be from a group called White Lies Matter claimed responsibility and said the chair would be returned only if the United Daughters of the Confederacy agreed to display a banner at its Virginia headquarters bearing a quote from a Black Liberation Army activist. The email also included images of a fake chair with a hole cut in the seat like a toilet and a man dressed in Confederate garb.

Authorities who arrested Warnick said the real chair was spotted at his tattoo parlor in New Orleans, where he is charged with receiving stolen property.

Warnick was accompanied at the news conference by girlfriend Kathryn Diionno, who also is charged with receiving stolen property. She could face additional charges in Alabama, authorities have said.

The chair, which the United Daughters of the Confederacy has valued at $500,000, has been returned to the cemetery and sits in its original location. A thick adhesive now holds its four legs to its brick base.

Warnick has no ties to White Lies Matter or any other activist group, Kennedy said. Longtime Selma activists Hank Sanders, a former Alabama state senator, and wife Faya Toure said the arrests of Warnick, Diionno and a third person highlight the racial inequality of Selma. In contrast to their diligent efforts to find the Confederate monument's thief, prosecutors often fail to punish crimes against Black people, they said.

Toure asked Jackson, who is Black, to dismiss all charges in the monument case since the chair “represents and honors a violent terrorist that used his power to maintain the most dehumanizing slavery in human history.”

The prosecutor said his office and the defense were nowhere close to a plea deal.

“It could go to trial,” Jackson said.

Defense lawyer Michael Kennedy, left, and defendant Jason Warnick listen to lawyer Faya Toure speak during a news conference in Selma, Ala., on Wednesday, May 2, 2021. Warnick, charged in the mysterious disappearance of a more than century-old Confederate memorial, surrendered to authorities Wednesday in what his lawyer called his first trip to the city where the alleged theft occurred. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves) Credit: Jay Reeves Credit: Jay Reeves

Kathryn Diionno, who is charged with receiving stolen of a Confederate monument that disappeared earlier this year, looks back before a news conference in Selma, Ala., on Wednesday, May 2, 2021. Her boyfriend Jason Warnick is charged with theft of the monument, which is shaped like a chair and honors Confederate President Jefferson Davis. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves) Credit: Jay Reeves Credit: Jay Reeves