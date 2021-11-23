Stocks wobble, oil prices rise despite release of crude

Retailers were mixed ahead of the official start of the key holiday shopping season. Discount retailer Dollar Tree rose 5.9%. Starbucks rose 1.8%. Best Buy slumped 15.2% as concerns about tighter margins outweighed solid earnings.

Hotel operators gained ground ahead as people prepare to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday. Hilton rose 1.3% and Marriott rose 1%.

Technology and communications companies lagged the broader market.

Investors are facing a holiday-shortened week. Markets are closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving and will close early on Friday.

Wall Street will get a few pieces of economic data on Wednesday that could give investors a better sense of the economic recovery's pace and breadth. The Labor Department will release its weekly report on unemployment benefits. The Commerce Department releases data on third-quarter gross domestic product and its new home sales report for October.

Also on Wednesday, the Federal Reserve will release minutes from its October interest-rate meeting, potentially giving investors more details on the central bank's plan to start trimming bond purchases that have helped keep interest rates low.

Investors have been watching to see if pressure from rising inflation will goad the Fed into speeding up its plans for trimming bond purchases and raising its benchmark interest rate.