Stocks rise as Wall Street's wild omicron ride continues

It also helped the Dow Jones Industrial Average to rise 358 points, or 1%, to 34,841, as of 10:09 a.m. Eastern time. The Nasdaq composite was 1.5% higher.

Longer-term Treasury yields also recovered some of their sharp drops from the day before triggered by worries about slowing economic growth.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.49% from 1.44% late Tuesday, when it fell from 1.52%.

Some better-than-expected data on the economy helped. A report from the Institute for Supply Management showed that growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector accelerated a touch faster last month than economists expected.

A separate report from payroll processor ADP said that non-government employers hired more people in November than economists expected. That could raise expectations for Friday’s more comprehensive jobs report from the U.S. government, though the ADP report doesn’t have a perfect track record predicting it.

A stronger economy would burn more fuel, and crude oil prices regained some of their sharp recent losses. Benchmark U.S. crude rose 3% to $68.18 per barrel after briefly dropping below $65 the day before. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 2.9%.

Stocks also rose across Europe and Asia amid the uncertainty about how powerful omicron’s punch will be.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.4% even as the country further tightened restrictions by asking international airlines to stop taking new reservations for all flights heading there until the end of the year.

South Korea's Kospi jumped 2.1%, while Germany's DAX returned 1.9%.

A measure of fear on Wall Street also eased, falling 13%. But the VIX, which shows how worried investors are bout upcoming drops for the S&P 500, is still well above where it was before omicron walloped markets worldwide after Thanksgiving.

AP Business Writrer Yuri Kageyama contributed.