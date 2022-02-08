Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Stocks gain ground, bond yields reach pre-pandemic high

FILE - A security guard is seen next to a road block near the New York Stock exchange, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in the Financial District. Stocks are off to a muddled start on Wall Street, Tuesday, Feb. 8, as investors continue to struggle to predict how well the economy will weather the current bout of inflation as well as the Federal Reserve's medicine for healing it, higher interest rates. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Credit: Mary Altaffer

caption arrowCaption
FILE - A security guard is seen next to a road block near the New York Stock exchange, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in the Financial District. Stocks are off to a muddled start on Wall Street, Tuesday, Feb. 8, as investors continue to struggle to predict how well the economy will weather the current bout of inflation as well as the Federal Reserve's medicine for healing it, higher interest rates. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Credit: Mary Altaffer

Credit: Mary Altaffer

Nation & World
By DAMIAN J. TROISE, Associated Press
Updated 29 minutes ago
Stocks turned higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday after a directionless morning as investors continue to struggle to predict how well the economy will weather the current bout of inflation as well as the Federal Reserve’s medicine for healing it, higher interest rates

Stocks turned higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday after a directionless morning as investors continue to struggle to predict how well the economy will weather the current bout of inflation as well as the Federal Reserve’s medicine for healing it, higher interest rates.

The S&P 500 rose 0.7% as of 12:04 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 314 points, or 0.9%, to 35,404 and the Nasdaq rose 1%.

Smaller company stocks outpaced the broader market in a potential sign that investors are optimistic about economic growth. The Russell 2000 rose 1.3%.

Bond yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.96%, its highest level since before the pandemic began. The yield, which is used to set interest rates on mortgages and many other kinds of loans, traded at 1.91% late Monday

Banks, which benefit from higher interest rates and rising bond yields, made solid gains. Bank of America rose 1.6%. Raw materials companies, including steelmakers and paper producers, also gained ground.

Technology companies rose broadly and helped lift the broader market. Apple rose 1.2%.

Chipmaker Nvidia rose 0.4% after shaking off an early loss following its announcement that it terminated its plan to buy chip designer Arm from Softbank.

Oil prices fell 2.5% and weighed down energy stocks. Chevron fell 1.8%.

Peloton jumped 28.4% after announcing a corporate shake-up that included the resignation of its co-founder as CEO and big job cuts.

Investors continued reviewing the latest corporate earnings with mixed reactions. Pfizer fell 2.9% after giving Wall Street a discouraging profit and revenue forecast. Harley-Davidson jumped 14.4% after reporting a surprising fourth-quarter profit.

The mostly muted trading so far this week follows weeks of volatility for major indexes. Rising inflation and the Fed's plan to raise interest rates to fight it have been key concerns for investors. Any increase in rates would mark an abrupt turnaround from much of the last two years, when ultra-low rates helped prices surge for everything from stocks to cryptocurrencies.

“We're in a bit of a holding pattern right now,” said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird. “A lot of the near-term indigestion is priced in.”

The latest report on consumer prices from the Labor Department on Thursday will give Wall Street another update on just how much inflation is hitting consumers' wallets. Economists expect a 7.3% rise in inflation in January, which would show that inflation remains at its highest levels in four decades. That could add to concerns over how often the Fed moves to raise rates this year.

In Other News
1
Suspect arrested in Washington state grocery store shooting
2
Red flags trailed ex-UCLA lecturer across elite universities
3
Vaccines pushes Pfizer beyond expectations in final quarter
4
AP sources: Pelicans acquire C.J. McCollum in 7-player trade
5
Chen closing in on gold, US curlers begin title defense
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top