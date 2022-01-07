Stocks sway on Wall Street following mixed jobs report

“It’s a strong report,” Jacobsen said, “and probably confirms for the Fed” that it should remain biased more toward raising rates than continuing to pump more aid into the economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 20 points, or 0.1%, at 36,216, as of 10:11 a.m. Eastern time, after earlier flipping between a gain of 21 points and a loss of 95. The Nasdaq composite was virtually unchanged.

Stock markets elsewhere in the world were mixed.

Germany's DAX lost 0.5%, while South Korea's Kospi rose 1.2% and Japan's Nikkei 225 was nearly unchanged.

A resurgence of coronavirus outbreaks has added to uncertainties over a revival of tourism and other business activity in many parts of the world including Asia. The World Health Organization says a record 9.5 million COVID-19 cases were tallied over the last week as the omicron variant of the coronavirus swept the planet, a 71% increase from the previous 7-day period that the U.N. health agency likened to a "tsunami."

Germany's leaders were set to consider possible new restrictions and changes to quarantine rules as the new omicron variant was quickly advancing.

Japan approved new restrictions on Friday to curb a sharp rise in coronavirus cases in the three most affected southwestern regions of Okinawa, Yamaguchi and Hiroshima.

___

AP Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.