US stocks fall as technology companies lead a broad slide

A mix of retailers gained ground following the retail sales report, which showed a surprise jump in August. Gap rose 2.7% and Bath & Body Works rose 1.3%.

Investors were given another mixed bag of economic data to review as they try to gauge the economic recovery's path ahead amid the virus pandemic, inflation and other factors.

The Commerce Department reported that retail sales rose 0.7% in August. Economists had expected a 0.85% contraction over concerns that people would have pulled back on spending as the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19 prompts consumers to pull back on shopping.

Consumers simply shifted spending to more online purchases and away from businesses that are still struggling to recover from the pandemic, including restaurants and other business that rely on in-person spending.

Wall Street is also reviewing a disappointing report showing that weekly unemployment claims rose more than expected.