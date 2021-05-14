Stocks start higher, but are still headed for weekly losses

The S&P 500 index was up 1.1% as of 10:15 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.8% and the Nasdaq Composite, where the losses this week have been steeper, was up 1.5%. Even with the gains, the S&P 500 is on pace to end the week down 1.8% and the Nasdaq down 3.1%.

Disney fell 4% after reporting lower revenue and missing forecasts for growth in subscriber additions to its video streaming service. Disney had been adding subscribers at a breakneck pace the past year, helped by popular shows like “The Mandalorian” and the pandemic, which kept many Americans at home with little to do except watch TV.