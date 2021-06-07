Stocks slip on Wall Street, pulling back from record highs

Cruise line operators made some of the strongest gains after several companies announced or confirmed plans to start sailing again this summer. The industry essentially shut down during the virus pandemic. Norwegian Cruise Line rose 3.6% and Carnival rose 1.9%.

Corporate buyout plans moved several stocks. U.S. Concrete jumped 29.3% after construction materials company Vulcan Materials said it would buy the company. Design software company Autodesk fell 1.6% after announcing plans to pursue a buyout of Altium.

Investors will get another glimpse into the impact of inflation on Thursday with the Labor Department's consumer price report for May. Prices on everything from food to clothes and housing has been rising as the economy recovers.

Investors and economists are concerned that a steep rise in prices could crimp the recovery and prompt the Federal Reserve to withdraw some of its support for the economy such as keeping interest rates ultra-low and buying bonds.

Markets in Europe were mostly higher, while Asian markets were mixed.

NYSE President Stacey Cunningham takes a selfie with a big screen and the opening bell outside the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, June 7, 2021. Stocks are nudging mostly higher in early trading, putting the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average back near the record highs they reached a month ago. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Credit: Richard Drew Credit: Richard Drew