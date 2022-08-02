Asian stocks higher as US-China tensions rise

The Kospi in Seoul advanced 0.5% to 2,452.91 while Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 shed 0.4% to 6,969.90.

New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets rose.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.7% on Tuesday after the Labor Department said American employers posted fewer job openings than expected in June following interest rate hikes to cool surging inflation.

Investors worry aggressive efforts by the Federal Reserve and other central banks to tame inflation that is running at multi-decade highs might derail global economic growth.

The S&P 500 fell to 4,091.19. It is down nearly 1% this week.

The The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.2% to 32,396.17, largely because of a tumble for Caterpillar, a maker of earth moving equipment maker. The company fell 5.8% after it reported weaker revenue for the latest quarter than expected.

The Nasdaq composite slipped 0.2% to 12,348.76.

The Labor Department said employers posted 10.7 million jobs in June, down from 11.3 million the previous month but still a relatively high figure.

Job openings, which never exceeded 8 million in a month before last year, had topped 11 million every month from December through May before dipping in June.

Some weak data on the U.S. economy has added to suggestions the peak in inflation has passed but also indicates the risk of a recession is increasing.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude shed 22 cents to $94.20 per barrel in electronic trading on the Ne York mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 53 cents the previous day to $94.42. Brent crude lost 30 cents to $100.24 per barrel in London. It rose 51 cents the previous session to $100.54 a barrel.

The dollar declined to 132.94 yen from Tuesday's 133 yen. The euro gained to $1.0187 from $1.0174.

Combined Shape Caption A woman wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Asian stock markets rose Wednesday as traders watched for signs trade might be disrupted by U.S.-Chinese tension over an American lawmaker's visit to Taiwan. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung Combined Shape Caption A woman wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Asian stock markets rose Wednesday as traders watched for signs trade might be disrupted by U.S.-Chinese tension over an American lawmaker's visit to Taiwan. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

