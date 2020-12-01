Stocks rise; S&P 500 approaches another all-time high

The S&P 500 was up 1.2%, with technology and financial stocks driving a big part of the rally. The strong opening to December follows a 10.8% surge for the broad index in November, marking its best month since April. The index is also on track to surpass its record high of 3,638.35 set on Friday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 348 points, or 1.2%, to 29,985 as of 10:57 a.m. Eastern time. The Nasdaq gained 0.9%. Treasury yields also rose in another sign of optimism from investors.