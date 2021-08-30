Asian shares mostly fall in muted trading amid virus worries

On Wall Street on Monday, gains for several Big Tech stocks helped push the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq composite to more record highs. The S&P 500 added 19.42, or 0.4%, to close at 4,528.79 The Dow fell 55.96 points, or 0.2%, to 35,399.84 and the Nasdaq composite rose 136.39 points, or 0.9%, to 15,265.89.

Technology stocks, which benefit from low interest rates, did much of the heavy lifting for the broader market. Apple rose 3%, while Amazon and Facebook each rose more than 2%.

Health care companies also had solid gains and helped lift the benchmark S&P 500. Banks stocks, which would benefit from higher rates, were the biggest drag on the overall market. Wells Fargo lost 2.8%.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks lost 10.70 points, or 0.5%, to 2,266.80.

Energy prices were mixed as the the full impact of Hurricane Ida is still being assessed. The storm will likely take a toll on the energy, chemical and shipping industries that have major hubs along the Gulf Coast, but the impact on the overall U.S. economy should be modest so long as damage estimates don’t rise sharply and refinery shutdowns are not prolonged, economists suggested.

Benchmark U.S. crude fell 32 cents to $68.89 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, declined 41 cents to $73.00 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar fell to 109.86 Japanese yen from 109.92 yen. The euro cost $1.1803, up from $1.1795.

AP Business Writer Damian J. Troise contributed.

Caption People wearing face masks walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. Asian shares were mostly lower in muted trading Tuesday, on continuing concerns about the rising cases of COVID-19 infections in the region, despite ongoing efforts to get vaccines to more people. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

