Stocks rise on Wall Street, clawing back bit of 4-week slump

Cleveland-Cliffs jumped 6.8% after it said it will buy the U.S. business of steelmaking and mining giant ArcelorMittal for $1.4 billion. ArcelorMittal's U.S.-listed stock rose 9.5%.

Another strong gainer was Uber, which rose 5.8% after it won an appeal that will allow it to keep operating in London.

The market's gains were widespread, with more than 90% of the stocks in the S&P 500 higher. Big Tech stocks, which have been getting the most criticism for getting too expensive following their strong pandemic run, were doing the heaviest lifting.

Amazon climbed 2.2%, Apple rose 1.3% and Microsoft gained 1%. These companies are massive, which gives their stock movements much more sway over the S&P 500 and broad-market indexes than other stocks.

Monday morning’s rebound for stocks trims September’s loss for the S&P 500 to 4.4%. Several factors have been behind the abrupt drop, which halted a remarkable return to record heights for Wall Street even as the pandemic continued to rage.

Many of those factors are still in place, which means analysts along Wall Street say the tumultuous trading may not be over.

Investors are still waiting for Congress to deliver another round of support for the economy after extra unemployment benefits for workers and other stimulus expired. Tensions are still rising between the United States and China. And the upcoming U.S. presidential election still means plenty of uncertainty for investors, from what it could do to corporate tax rates to how long markets will need to wait until after Election Day to discover the winner.

Countering those uncertainties, though, is the tremendous support that the Federal Reserve is continuing to provide markets and the economy. So are investors’ rising hopes that a vaccine for COVID-19 could become available as soon as early 2021.

European stock markets rallied strongly, with the Germany DAX returning 2.8% and the French CAC 40 rising 2.2%. The FTSE 100 in London added 1.7%.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.3%, as did South Korea’s Kospi. The Hang Seng in Hong rose 1%, and stocks in Shanghai slipped 0.1% after China’s statistical bureau reported that industrial profits rose 19% in August from a year earlier, as the economy recovered from the pandemic downturn.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury was holding steady at 0.66%.

___

AP Business Writer Yuri Kageyama contributed.