Stocks rise on Wall Street, but Apple loss weighs on tech

Technology companies also rose, but the gains crimped by a 1.8% drop from Apple after the iPhone maker reportedly warned suppliers that it is seeing weak demand ahead of the holiday season.

Bond yields were relatively stable. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.45% from 1.43% late Wednesday.

U.S. crude oil prices rose 1.1%. OPEC and allied oil-producing countries have decided to maintain the amount of oil they pump to the world even as the new omicron variant potentially threatens the economy. Energy companies gained ground. Chevron rose 2.7%.

The latest coronavirus variant has led countries to impose barriers to travel and stricter restrictions on business and people. Concerns about global restrictions potentially crimping economic growth butted up against concerns about rising inflation this week. The persistence of rising inflation has prompted the Federal Reserve to consider withdrawing stimulus measures sooner than expected.

Several companies made outsized gains on Thursday on a mix of corporate news. Supermarket chain Kroger jumped 12.3% after raising its profit forecast for the year. Software maker Synopsys gained 4.5% after also giving investors an encouraging profit forecast.

Boeing rose 5.4% after China's aviation regulator cleared the airplane maker's 737 Max to return to flying with technical upgrades.

Southeast Asia's largest ride-hailing company Grab fell 15% in its market debut Thursday, following a $40 billion merger in a special purpose acquisition company deal.

