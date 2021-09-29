Stocks rise modestly on Wall Street a day after rout

Bond yields eased and lifted some pressure off of investors who have been watching them rise sharply over the last week. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which is used to set interest rates on many kinds of loans, fell to 1.52% from 1.53% late Tuesday.

Markets in Asia mostly fell while markets in Europe made gains.

The broader market is still on track for a disappointing September. The benchmark S&P 500 is headed for a 3.3% loss and its first losing month since January. Investors have spent much of the month reviewing a mixed batch of economic data that showed COVID-19 and the highly contagious delta variant's impact on consumer spending and the employment market recovery.

Investors are still closely watching the Federal Reserve to gauge how the slowdown in economic growth will impact the speed of its plan to eventually ease its exceptional support for the economy. The central bank has said that it plans to eventually trim bond purchases that have helped maintain low interest rates.

Wall Street is also preparing for the next round of corporate earnings in the next few weeks. Investors will get a more detailed look at how supply chain problems and higher costs are impacting corporate finances.

A wide range of companies have been warning investors about the impact of inflation on costs and profits. Nike, Costco and FedEx are among those that have cited materials costs, shipping delays and labor problems as concerns.

Sherwin-Williams became the latest company to warn that higher raw materials costs will hurt profits. The stock gained 1.5% as investors took the announcement in stride, but it is still down roughly 8% from its all-time high of $308.70 on Sept. 2.

Investors are still trying to gauge just how persistent rising inflation will be as the economy works through, and eventually recovers from, the pandemic. The Fed has said that higher inflation will likely be temporary and tied to the economic recovery, but more companies have signaled that they expect higher costs to linger.

Caption Trader Aman Patel works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. Stocks rose modestly in morning trading on Wall Street Wednesday as the market regains its footing following a sharp drop a day earlier. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Credit: Richard Drew Credit: Richard Drew

Caption Trader James Conti works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. Stocks rose modestly in morning trading on Wall Street Wednesday as the market regains its footing following a sharp drop a day earlier. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Credit: Richard Drew Credit: Richard Drew

Caption Trader Robert Charmak works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. Stocks rose modestly in morning trading on Wall Street Wednesday as the market regains its footing following a sharp drop a day earlier. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Credit: Richard Drew Credit: Richard Drew

Caption Specialist Stephen Naughton works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. Stocks rose modestly in morning trading on Wall Street Wednesday as the market regains its footing following a sharp drop a day earlier. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Credit: Richard Drew Credit: Richard Drew