Stocks rise early as GM, others report strong earnings

Video game maker Activision and apparel company Under Armour also rose after reporting better-than-expected results.

Facebook shares were little changed, up 0.5%, after the company announced its independent oversight board would continue to ban former President Donald Trump from the platform. Trump had been banned after the January 6 insurrection at the capital, where his rhetoric has been blamed for the riots.

Much of investors' attention will turn to this Friday's jobs report for April. Economists expect the data to show employers hired 975,000 workers last month as the economy accelerated out of the pandemic and vaccines rolled out nationwide. The unemployment rate is expected to drop to 5.8% from 6%.

A private sector jobs report released by payroll processing company ADP found that private employers created 742,000 jobs last month, which was less than the 896,000 jobs that were expected by economics.

Bond yields were stable on Wednesday, with the 10-year Treasury note trading at a yield of 1.60%, effectively unchanged from the day before.

People walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Major Asian stock markets advanced Wednesday after Wall Street fell, while Chinese and Japanese markets were closed for holidays. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu