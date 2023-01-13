Stocks pull back on Wall Street as earnings reports roll in

The S&P 500 was 0.7% lower in early trading and on pace for its first loss in four days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 213 points, or 0.6%, at 33,976, as of 9:37 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.6% lower.

All the indexes are still on track to hold onto gains for the week and for 2023 so far. This year has begun on Wall Street with optimism that cooling inflation across the country could get the Federal Reserve to ease off soon on its sharp hikes to interest rates. Such increases can drive down inflation, but they do so by slowing the economy and risk causing a recession. They also hurt investment prices.