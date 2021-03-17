Stocks pick up after Fed says will keep rates low

The central bank's renewed commitment to keeping rates at rock bottom lows comes even as it forecasts the economy will accelerate quickly this year. Wall Street has been anxious about the potential for higher inflation and has been looking for signs that the central bank shares investors’ concerns.

The S&P 500 was up 0.3% as of 2:42 p.m. Eastern time after having been down 0.7% earlier. Treasury yields were mostly lower, reversing an earlier move higher. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note slipped to 1.65%. It had hit 1.67%, at the highest level since January 2020, shortly before the 2 p.m. Eastern time release of the Fed’s latest economic and interest rate projections.