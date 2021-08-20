Stocks open slightly higher, still headed for a weekly loss

The S&P 500 index was up 0.6% as of 10:10 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was 0.6% higher as well while the Nasdaq composite was up 0.8%. All three indexes are down roughly 1% for the week.

Investors have paused this week as coronavirus infections have escalated across the U.S. and around the globe and a late-summer lull has kept many traders on the sidelines. Earnings season is also winding down, with mostly retailers reporting their results.