Stocks edge higher on Wall Street, led by health care

U.S. crude oil prices fell 1% and natural gas prices fell 1.7%. The falling prices weighed down energy stocks. Hess fell 1.7%.

Netflix fell 0.6% after forecasting earnings for its current quarter that were below analysts' estimates.

The price of Bitcoin rose 3% to over $66,394, reaching an all-time high. The gains came a day after the first exchange-traded fund linked to Bitcoin futures attracted huge interest from investors looking to get into the surging field of cryptocurrencies.

Investors are busy reviewing the latest report cards from companies as they try to get a clearer view of the economic path forward amid rising inflation and a lingering threat from COVID-19.

A key concern remains supply chain disruptions and rising materials costs cutting into profits for many companies. Higher costs for companies could mean higher prices for consumers, which could threaten spending that is supporting the economic recovery.

Railroad operator CSX and Electric vehicle maker Tesla will report financial results after the market closes. Several other big companies will report results on Thursday, including American Airlines, Southwest Airlines and Union Pacific.