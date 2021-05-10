Stocks trade mixed after hitting record highs last week

The S&P 500 slipped less than 0.1% as of 10:30 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.7% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq was down 1.2%, dragged lower by the Big Tech companies that dominate that index like Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon.

Markets are still reacting to Friday's U.S. jobs report. The market's most anticipated economic report of each month, the data showed employers added just 266,000 jobs in April, far fewer than the 975,000 economists were expecting. It was a steep drop from March's hiring pace of 770,000.