Stocks trade muted, bond yields reach pre-pandemic high

Technology companies fell and tempered gains elsewhere in the market. Chipmaker Nvidia shed 1.9% after announcing that it terminated its plan to buy chip designer Arm from Softbank.

Oil prices fell 2.1% and weighed down energy stocks. Chevron fell 1.6%.

Peloton jumped 15.2% after announcing a corporate shake-up that included the resignation of its co-founder as CEO and big job cuts.

Investors continued reviewing the latest corporate earnings with mixed reactions. Pfizer fell 5.9% after giving Wall Street a discouraging profit and revenue forecast. Harley-Davidson jumped 12.6% after reporting a surprising fourth-quarter profit.

The mostly muted trading so far this week follows weeks of volatility for major indexes. Rising inflation and the Fed's plan to raise interest rates to fight it have been key concerns for investors. Any increase in rates would mark an abrupt turnaround from much of the last two years, when ultra-low rates helped prices surge for everything from stocks to cryptocurrencies.

The latest report on consumer prices from the Labor Department on Thursday will give Wall Street another update on just how much inflation is hitting consumers' wallets. Economists expect a 7.3% rise in inflation in January, which would show that inflation remains at its highest levels in four decades. That could add to concerns over how often the Fed moves to raise rates this year.