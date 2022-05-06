Wall Street keeps tumbling on fears about rates, economy

Not only do higher interest rates tap the brakes on the economy by making it more expensive to borrow, they also put downward pressure on prices of all kinds of investments. Beyond interest rates and inflation, the war in Ukraine and the continuing COVID-19 pandemic are also weighing on markets.

Stocks nevertheless zoomed higher Wednesday afternoon, after latching onto a sliver of hope from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments following the latest rate increase. He said the Fed was not “actively considering” a jump of 0.75 percentage points at its next meeting, something markets had earlier seen as a near certainty.

Jubilance was the market’s instant reaction, with the S&P 500 soaring 3% for its best day in nearly two years. It sobered up the next day, though, amid recognition that the Fed is still set to raise rates sharply and steadily in its battle against inflation. The S&P 500 on Thursday lost all its prior day’s gains, plus a bit more, in one of its worst days since the early 2020 crash caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

That may be why stocks continued to falter on Friday, after data showed hiring is still strong and pressure remains high on companies to raise pay for workers.

“These data do not change the outlook for Fed policy; the rates trajectory remains upward in the near term,” Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics, wrote in a note.

Treasury yields were wobbling following the release of the jobs report. The yield on the 10-year Treasury neared 3.13% shortly after the data's release, before moderating to 3.06%. That's still close to its highest level since late 2018 and more than double where it started 2022, at just 1.51%.

The two-year yield, which moves more on expectations for Fed policy, slipped to 2.65% from 2.71% late Thursday. It neared 2.77% earlier in the morning.

Rising interest rates have been hitting high-growth stocks in particular, in part because many of them are seen as the most expensive following years of leading the market. That’s why tech-oriented stocks have been among the market’s biggest losers this year, with the Nasdaq’s loss this week more than double the overall markets.

AP Business Writer Joe McDonald contributed.