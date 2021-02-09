Stocks open lower on Wall Street, pulling below record highs

The S&P 500 index fell 0.1% as of 9:55 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.1%. The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks was down 0.2%.

A slight pullback after six straight days of gains is not uncommon, as investors pause during a rally to reassess and wait for more economic data to see where the market goes next.