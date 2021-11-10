Stocks edge lower on Wall Street, led by weakness in tech

Bond yields rose following the latest report on consumer prices. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.49% from 1.43% late Tuesday.

Rising inflation has been a key concern for investors as they gauge the pace of the economic recovery and prepare for the Federal Reserve to begin trimming its bond purchases, which have helped maintain low interest rates.

Companies are facing higher prices on raw materials, along with supply chain problems that threaten to hurt earnings growth. Consumers are facing higher prices for a wide range of products, and that has raised concerns that a potential pullback in spending could stunt the recovery.

The latest round of corporate earnings allayed some of those fears as many companies managed to report solid results.

DoorDash soared 13.7% after reporting surprisingly strong third-quarter revenue and announcing that it is buying Finnish delivery service Wolt Enterprises, expanding its reach into Europe and other markets. Entertainment giant Walt Disney will report results after the closing bell.