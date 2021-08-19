Stocks mostly lower as commodity prices fall; Macy's climbs

The S&P 500 index lost 0.2% as of 9:50 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% and the Nasdaq composite was down 0.4%.

Commodities fell, with everything from oil to agricultural commodities to metals moving broadly lower. Copper prices were down nearly 2%, while oil was down nearly 3%. The drop in commodities prices was dragging down oil companies and those who extract raw materials for industrial uses. Miner Freeport-McMoRan, Devon Energy and Occidental Petroleum fell 3% or more.