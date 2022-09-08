Stocks fall on Wall Street but cling to weekly gains

The S&P 500 fell 0.1% as of 9:56 a.m. Eastern. The benchmark index is holding on to a 1.3% gain for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 58 points, or 0.2%, to 31,493 and the Nasdaq fell 0.1%.

Technology and communications stocks were the biggest weights on the broader market. Intel slipped 1.8% and Netflix fell 2.5%.