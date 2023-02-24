Wall Street drops as more data shows inflation is still hot

It echoed other data from earlier in the month that showed inflation at both the consumer and wholesale levels was higher than expected in January.

Other data Friday also showed that consumer spending returned to growth in January, jumping 1.8% from December. Such strength paired with the remarkably resilient job market raises hope that the economy can avoid a recession in the near term.

But it also can feed into upward pressure on inflation, and Wall Street worries it could push the Fed to raise rates even higher and keep them there even longer than it otherwise would. Investors’ hopes for a possible cut to rates later this year have largely washed out of the market.

Traders are now also placing bets on the Fed raising its key overnight rate above 5.25% and keeping them there through the end of the year. That’s higher than what the Fed was talking about in December.

Expectations for a firmer Fed have caused yields in the Treasury market to shoot higher this month, and they climbed further Friday.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 3.95% from 3.89% late Thursday. It helps set rates for mortgages and other important loans. The two-year yield, which moves more on expectations for the Fed, rose to 4.78% from 4.71%.

Tech and high-growth stocks once again were taking the brunt of the pressure. Investments seen as the most expensive, riskiest or making their investors wait the longest for big growth among the most vulnerable to higher rates.

Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Tesla all fell more than 1.5% and were the heaviest weights on the S&P 500.

They were among plenty of company amid Wall Street’s wipeout. More than 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 fell.

AP Business Writers Elaine Kurtenbach, Matt Ott and Yuri Kageyama contributed.