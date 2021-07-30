US stocks slip but are still on track for 6th monthly gain

The S&P 500 index fell 0.4% as of 10:20 a.m. Eastern and is on pace for a weekly loss, though still poised to finish out July with its sixth monthly gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 61 points, or 0.2%, to 35,025 and the Nasdaq fell 0.6%.

Amazon, which fell 7%, weighed down much of the benchmark S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq. The company reported disappointing sales during its second quarter and gave investors a weak sales forecast. The company did extremely well during the worst of the virus pandemic as people were forced to hunker down and shop from home, but the recovery has more people returning to in-store shopping and other pre-pandemic activities.