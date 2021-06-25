Stocks move higher, S&P 500 headed for best week since April

The S&P 500 was up 0.3% as of 10:15 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.7% and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.1%. All three indexes are up 2.5% or more this week alone.

The Dow's gains were being driven by a surge in Nike, which reported blowout earnings late Thursday and gave investors a strong outlook for the year. Nike jumped 14%.