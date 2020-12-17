Stocks open higher on Wall Street, holding near records

The S&P 500 rose 0.5% Thursday, hovering above its record high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 137 points, or 0.5%, to 30,291 as of 9:50 a.m. Eastern time. The Nasdaq gained 0.7%.

Wall Street has been more hopeful that Congress is getting closer to striking a deal that will give a financial lifeline to people and businesses. Democrats and Republicans have been locked in a partisan fight over the size and scope of any additional package, just as the economic recovery shows signs of stalling amid a surge in virus cases.