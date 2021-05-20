Stocks move higher on Wall Street after 3 days of losses

Treasury yields mostly fell, despite the positive economic data. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slipped to 1.64% from 1.67% late Wednesday.

Investors continue to be focused on the potential for inflation down the road. Prices for everything from gasoline to lumber have been rising sharply this year as the economy reheats after the pandemic, and investors have been worried that high inflation may cause the Federal Reserve to pull back on any stimulus efforts the central bank is making.

Oatly, the largest maker of oat milk in the world, will go public on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange later today. The company raised $1.5 billion as part of its initial public offering.

Digital currencies fell sharply Wednesday after China's banking association issued a warning over the risks associated with digital currencies. On Thursday the price of Bitcoin rose 18% to roughly $42,000, according to the online brokerage Coinbase.