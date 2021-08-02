Stocks open August higher after posting 6th monthly gain

The S&P 500 index was up 0.4% as of 10 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.5% and the Nasdaq composite was up 0.3%. The indexes ended July higher, the sixth straight month of gains.

This week will be one of the busiest for investors in some time. Roughly 150 members of the S&P 500 will report their results, and the July jobs report comes out on Friday.