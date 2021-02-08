Stocks move higher on Wall Street, continuing strong streak

The S&P 500 was up 0.4% as of 11:10 a.m. Eastern Time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5% and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.7%. Small-company stocks continued to far outpace the rest of the market, with the Russell 2000 index of small company stocks up 1.7%., That’s a sign investors are feeling optimistic about the economy.

Investors have been encouraged by surprisingly good corporate earnings reports, news that a recent surge in new coronavirus cases is easing, and progress in the distribution of vaccines.