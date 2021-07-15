Stocks edge lower, easing indexes below recent record highs

American International Group, better known as AIG, rose 3.4% after the insurance company reached a deal with Blackstone Group to help manage some of its life insurance assets.

Traders will also be closely watching a second day of testimony before Congress by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Powell suggested in testimony to a House committee Wednesday that inflation will likely remain elevated, but eventually moderate, reinforcing the central bank's position that rising inflation is a temporary impact from the recovering economy.

Investors also got a report from the Labor Department showed that unemployment claims fell by 26,000 last week to 360,000, the lowest level since the pandemic struck last year.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.33% from 1.35% the day before.