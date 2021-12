Stocks lose momentum in afternoon trading; S&P down 0.1%

Technology companies, which did well on Monday, led the decliners in the S&P 500. Graphics chip maker Nvidia fell 2.2%, while Advanced Micro Devices slid 1.2%.

Health care and communication services stocks also weighed on the market. Pfizer fell 2.5% and Moderna dropped 3.3%.

Industrial companies, banks and household goods makers were among the better performers. Boeing rose 1.3%, Synchrony Financial was 0.8% higher, and Campbell Soup gained 2%.

Airline stocks recovered some of their losses from this month. American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines were up 1.7%.

The major indexes posted gains last week as fears ebbed about the potential impact of the COVID-19 omicron variant. However, much is still uncertain about omicron, which is spreading extremely quickly and leading to a return to pandemic restrictions in some places.

The variant is quickly becoming the dominant strain throughout the world. While virus-related lockdowns and travel restrictions remain a big concern, most big investors have closed out their positions for 2021 and are likely to hold their ground until next week.

The market got some encouraging news Monday when the Centers for Disease Control reduced the amount of time an infected person would need to isolate if they tested positive.

Oil prices continued to climb Tuesday, adding to their gains from the day before. U.S. crude was up 0.5%.

Bond yields mostly edged lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was unchanged at 1.48%.