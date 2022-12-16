Stocks lose ground on Wall Street, extending weekly losses

A mixed report from S&P Global on Friday highlighted that risk. It showed that business activity slowed more than expected this month as inflation squeezes companies. It also noted that it was the sharpest drop since May of 2020, but that inflation pressures have also been easing.

“In short, the survey data suggest that Fed rate hikes are having the desired effect on inflation, but that the economic cost is building and recession risks are consequently mounting,” Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said.

Markets in Europe fell and markets in Asia were mostly lower.

Bond yields gained ground. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, rose to 3.52% from 3.45% late Thursday. The yield on the two-year Treasury, which closely tracks expectations for Fed moves, rose to 4.26% from 4.24% late Thursday.

The Fed on Wednesday ended its final meeting of the year by raising its short-term interest rate by half a percentage point, its seventh straight increase this year. Wall Street had been hoping that the central bank would signal an easing of rate increases heading into 2023, but the Fed instead signaled the opposite.

The federal funds rate stands at a range of 4.25% to 4.5%, the highest level in 15 years. Fed policymakers forecast that the central bank’s rate will reach a range of 5% to 5.25% by the end of 2023. Their forecast doesn’t call for a rate cut before 2024.

Several companies bucked the broader losses on Friday after reporting strong financial results and forecasts. Software maker Adobe rose 4% after topping Wall Street's fiscal fourth-quarter earnings forecasts. United States Steel gain 4.3% after giving investors a strong earnings forecast.

——

Elaine Kurtenbach and Matt Ott contribute to this report.