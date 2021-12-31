Stocks inch lower in subdued trading on the last day of 2021

The S&P 500 index was down 0.2% as of 11:15 a.m. Eastern, flipping between small gains and losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down less than 0.2% and the Nasdaq composite was down 0.3%.

2021 has been a strong year for stock investors. The S&P 500, which hit its latest record high on Wednesday, is heading for a gain of roughly 27% for the year, or 29% including dividends. That’s nearly as much as the index gained in 2019.