Wall Street wobbles following run-up into inflation report

Analysts cautioned that while Thursday’s inflation report hit did show inflation at its least debilitating level in more than a year, it still leaves room for continued pressure on the economy from high rates. They warned more big swings may still be to come for markets.

“While we can safely say that we are past peak inflation, it is too early to call victory on the battle against higher inflation,” said Gargi Chaudhuri, head of iShares Investment Strategy, Americas.

Analysts also warned investors not to think of slower rate hikes as the same thing as cuts to interest rates, something some investors hope may happen later this year. Such cuts can act like rocket fuel for markets.

Even though inflation slowed to 6.5% last month from its peak of more than 9% in June, it’s still far too high for the Fed’s — and U.S. households’ — liking. The central bank has been adamant that it plans to continue raising rates this year and that it sees no rate cuts happening until 2024 at the earliest. Of course, its forecasts have proven to be very wrong in the past, such as when officials called the initial burst of inflation a “transitory” problem.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set rates for mortgages and other economy-dictating loans, fell to 3.53% from 3.54% late Wednesday. The two-year yield, which tends to more closely track expectations for the Fed, fell to 4.17% from 4.22%.

