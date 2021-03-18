X

Stocks fall, pulled down by IT and energy; bond yields rise

A man walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Thursday, March 18, 2021. Asia stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said its key interest rate would be kept near zero through 2023. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
A man walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Thursday, March 18, 2021. Asia stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said its key interest rate would be kept near zero through 2023. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Credit: Vincent Yu

Credit: Vincent Yu

Nation & World | Updated 52 minutes ago
Stocks were mostly lower in at the start of trading Thursday, as another tick up in bond yields once again pulled down shares of technology companies as well as the energy sector

Stocks were mostly lower early Thursday, as another tick up in bond yields once again pulled down shares of technology companies as well as the energy sector.

The S&P 500 index was down 0.8% as of 9:50 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 1.6%.

The market touched new highs a day earlier after the Fed said U.S. economic growth should rebound to 6.5% this year — the strongest since the 1980s — and inflation will climb above 2% for the first time in years.

Bond yields ticked higher again, with the yield on the 10-year Treasury note rising to 1.75%, remaining at levels not seen since January 2020.

Big technology stocks continued to be volatile and move mostly downward, as the tick up in bond yields has made expensive technology stocks less attractive. Apple shares fell 2%, Tesla was down 2.5%, and Microsoft fell 1.5%.

Investors have worried that if inflation picks up, central banks might respond by raising interest rates, which would cool economic growth. But Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments at a news conference appeared to reassure them. Fed officials have said they would let the U.S. economy “run hot” to make sure a recovery is gaining traction.

Bank stocks, which tend to do well as interest rates rise and economies improve, were moving higher. Wells Fargo was up 3%, Bank of America was up 2.5% and JPMorgan Chase was up 2%.

Investors are betting the economic malaise will dissipate as spring arrives and more Americans get vaccinated against the coronavirus. The $1,400 stimulus checks the Biden administration began sending to individuals last weekend are helping. Fed policymakers foresee unemployment falling from 6.2% to 4.5% by year’s end and to 3.9% at the end of 2022.

Energy prices fell as well, with U.S. crude oil falling 2.5% to $62.99 a barrel in New York. That dragged energy companies lower as well. The energy sector of the S&P 500 was down 1.1%.

People walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong Thursday, March 18, 2021. Asia stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said its key interest rate would be kept near zero through 2023. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
People walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong Thursday, March 18, 2021. Asia stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said its key interest rate would be kept near zero through 2023. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Credit: Vincent Yu

Credit: Vincent Yu

People walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong Thursday, March 18, 2021. Asia stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said its key interest rate would be kept near zero through 2023. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
People walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong Thursday, March 18, 2021. Asia stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said its key interest rate would be kept near zero through 2023. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Credit: Vincent Yu

Credit: Vincent Yu

FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2020 file photo, pedestrians pass the New York Stock Exchange in New York. Stocks are off to a mostly lower start on Wall Street, led by drops in several big technology companies, while bond yields marched steadily higher as traders anticipate greater economic growth and more stimulus from Washington. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)
FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2020 file photo, pedestrians pass the New York Stock Exchange in New York. Stocks are off to a mostly lower start on Wall Street, led by drops in several big technology companies, while bond yields marched steadily higher as traders anticipate greater economic growth and more stimulus from Washington. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Credit: Frank Franklin II

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.