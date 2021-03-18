Stocks fall, pulled down by IT and energy; bond yields rise

Investors have worried that if inflation picks up, central banks might respond by raising interest rates, which would cool economic growth. But Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments at a news conference appeared to reassure them. Fed officials have said they would let the U.S. economy “run hot” to make sure a recovery is gaining traction.

Bank stocks, which tend to do well as interest rates rise and economies improve, were moving higher. Wells Fargo was up 3%, Bank of America was up 2.5% and JPMorgan Chase was up 2%.

Investors are betting the economic malaise will dissipate as spring arrives and more Americans get vaccinated against the coronavirus. The $1,400 stimulus checks the Biden administration began sending to individuals last weekend are helping. Fed policymakers foresee unemployment falling from 6.2% to 4.5% by year’s end and to 3.9% at the end of 2022.

Energy prices fell as well, with U.S. crude oil falling 2.5% to $62.99 a barrel in New York. That dragged energy companies lower as well. The energy sector of the S&P 500 was down 1.1%.

People walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong Thursday, March 18, 2021. Asia stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said its key interest rate would be kept near zero through 2023. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

