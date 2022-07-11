Stocks fall on Wall Street, led by drops in technology

Wall Street will get some key updates this week on inflation. The U.S. government on Wednesday will release its June report on inflation's impact on consumer prices and a report on Thursday about the impact on prices for businesses.

The latest round of corporate earnings ramps up this week with Delta Air Lines reporting their latest results on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase will report results on Thursday, with Citigroup and Wells Fargo reporting on Friday.

The Federal Reserve has been aggressively raising interest rates to try and slow down economic growth and cool inflation. The key concern for Wall Street is whether the central bank hits the brakes too hard on economic growth and skids the economy into a recession. Those concerns have grown heavier as economic indicators point to an already slowing economy.

Inflation has only been worsened in 2022 by Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushing energy prices higher. COVID-19 remains a concern and prompted lockdowns in China that hurt supply chains. The quickly changing coronavirus has spawned yet another super contagious omicron mutant that's worrying scientists as it gains ground in India and pops up in numerous other countries, including the United States, Australia, Germany, the United Kingdom and Canada.

Companies that are viewed as less risky investments, such as utilities and household goods makers, held up better than the broader market.

Technology stocks were among the biggest weights on the market. Apple fell 1.3% and Google’s parent company shed 2.3%. Retailers and other companies that rely on direct consumer spending also fell broadly. Amazon slipped 2.6% and Expedia fell 4.4%.

Bond yields fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.98% from 3.09% late Friday.