Stocks rise on Wall Street, remain on track for weekly gains

Interest rates policies were in sharp focus for investors as the European Central Bank made its largest-ever rate increase, in line with moves from the Fed and other central banks to fight inflation. The bank's 25-member governing council raised its key benchmark by three-quarters of a percentage point Thursday.

Meanwhile Fed Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed the Fed's commitment to keep rates high "until the job is done" in getting back down to its 2% goal.

“There is a record of failed attempts to get inflation under control, which only raises the ultimate costs to society,” he said during a conference on monetary policy by the Cato Institute, a think tank that promotes libertarian ideas.

The central bank has already raised rates four times this year and markets expect it to deliver another jumbo-sized increase of three-quarters of a percentage point at its next meeting in two weeks.

One of the Fed’s biggest fears is that households and businesses begin to expect inflation to stay high in the long term, which could lead them to start buying in a way that creates a vicious cycle making inflation even harder to shake.

The Fed has caught criticism for not taking inflation seriously sooner, and Powell said that setting interest-rate policy is an art as much of a science. A big question remains about whether the high inflation ravaging economies around the world is a one-off created by the pandemic or the start of something more persistent.

Markets in Europe were higher and markets in Asia were mixed. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 surged 2.3%.

AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed to this report.